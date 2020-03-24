Global eSports Market (2020 to 2025) – Increasing Popularity of Video Games Presents Opportunities – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “eSports Market – Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 – 2025)” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The eSports market is expected to register a CAGR of 20% during the forecast period, 2020-2025. As per the World Economic Forum, the eSports viewers spent 17.9 million hours watching their gaming heroes on channels such as YouTube’s gaming channel or on Twitch in the first quarter of 2018.

The Sports market is still in its initial stage, and with the growing viewership, hence it is expected that it will offer strong potential to capitalize on the market in the future.

The majority of the audience and the players of eSports are the Millenials. Thus, the publishers of the eSports are targetting these customer base by personalizing the gameplay experience and offering the game on different platforms such as console, PC, and mobile. For instance, as of April 2018, Fortnite game generated USD 296 million of revenue across platforms, which was more annual revenue than any major console or PC game by that time. Thus, with the new gamers in the ecosystem, it is expected to attract more eSports audiences, which will generate more revenue over time.

Moreover, to make the entire sports organized, organizations are emerging for governance. For instance, associations such as the World esports Association (WESA), Esports Integrity Coalition are working with esports stakeholders to protect the integrity of competition, and investigate all forms of cheating, including match manipulation. Hence, this would have a positive outlook on the market and expected to complement the growth of the market.

However, on the flip, lack of supportive infrastructure and lack of awareness about sports are few factors that are hindering the market growth during the forecast period.

Key Market Trends

Advertising to be the Largest Sources of eSports Revenue

The advertising comprises the revenue generated from the advertisements targeting esports viewers, including ads shown during live streams on online platforms, on video-on-demand content of esports matches, or esports TV.

With the rising viewership on online platforms such as Twitch and YouTube, advertising is expected to generate more revenue during the forecast period. According to Streamlabs, Twitch and YouTube led the race with 1.13 million active streamers and 432,000 active streamers per quarter, respectively, in 2018. Thus, with the increasing number of streamers, advertising relevant content is expected to increase, which in return will help to generate revenue for the industry.

China Dominates the Market

China is anticipated to hold a significant market share in the eSports market owing to the popularity of the esports among the youth and supportive government support for the growth of the market.

For instance, Hangzhou ( a city in China) plans to build 14 esports facilities before 2022 and expected to invest up to RMB15.45 billion (USD 2.22 billion). This investment is expected to make it the esports capital of the world.

Moreover, Hangzhou is going to host Asian Games in 2022, where esports is expected to be an official medal event. With its investments, China is expected to become to hold significant market share.

