G5 Entertainment to Present at Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Conference

STOCKHOLM–(BUSINESS WIRE)–G5 Entertainment AB (OTCQX: GENTF), a leading casual mobile game developer and publisher today announced that CEO Vlad Suglobov, and CFO Stefan Wikstrand will participate in investor meetings during the Sidoti & Company Fall 2020 Virtual Conference on September 23rd and 24th, 2020.

A live conference webcast presentation will take place on September 23rd at 12:15 PM EDT.

For more information on the conference, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with G5 Entertainment management, please contact your Sidoti & Company representative.

Alternatively, investors may also contact G5 Entertainment at investor@g5e.com or USinvestor@g5e.com

About G5 Entertainment

G5 Entertainment AB (publ) (G5) develops and publishes high quality free-to-play games for both smartphones and tablets that are family-friendly, easy to learn, and targeted at the widest audience of both experienced and novice players. The company distributes its games through the Apple, Google, Amazon, and Windows application stores. The company’s portfolio includes popular games like Jewels of Rome®, Hidden City®, Mahjong Journey®, Homicide Squad®, The Secret Society®, Wordplay: Exercise your brain™ and Jewels of the Wild West®.

Through its head entity G5 Entertainment AB (Publ), G5 Entertainment Group is publicly listed on Nasdaq Stockholm’s main market mid cap segment under trade symbol G5EN.ST. G5 Entertainment has been ranked in Deloitte’s Top 500 Fastest Growing Tech Companies in Europe, the Middle East and Africa for 6 years in a row.

More information about G5 Entertainment can be found at http://www.g5e.com/corporate

