For CES 2021, GE Lighting, a Savant company Announces Brand Evolution, New Mobile App and Expansion of Smart Home Portfolio Beyond Lighting

CLEVELAND, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Now part of Savant Systems Inc., GE Lighting, a Savant company is further establishing itself as a leader in the whole home connected space with exciting announcements across the board at the 2021 Consumer Electronics Show (CES). Highlights include a revolutionary new mobile app, a new evolved smart home brand and new connected products outside the lighting space. Later this year, GE Lighting, a Savant company will introduce additional smart home solutions including more innovative outdoor solutions and a thermostat.

“This is going to be a truly exciting year as we continue to launch innovations that will make the benefits of the smart home more accessible, easy to install and control through one simple app experience,” says Paul Williams, General Manager of Product Management & Growth, GE Lighting, a Savant company. “It’s an ideal time to evolve our C by GE™ brand into Cync™, a new brand that best reflects how all of our smart home solutions connect easily and work together seamlessly for a complete smart home experience that can be customized to the lifestyle of every consumer.”

Cync Mobile App and Brand Update

The C by GE app will update to the new Cync app, powered by Savant in March. C by GE products, which will transition to Cync branding over the coming months, are fully supported and work with the Cync app and new Cync products to create a more user-friendly and customizable experience that enhances comfort, control and confidence.

Based on the software platform developed for Savant’s professionally installed luxury home automation solutions, the Cync app allows for personalization. It includes Savant’s patented TrueImage feature that gives consumers the ability to preview color and brightness changes using a photo of their room in the app. The single powerful Cync app controls the entire Cync network to create whole home automation – inside and out.

Cync Ventures into the Great Outdoors

The Cync Outdoor Smart Plug allows consumers to independently control two outlets from the Cync app or with your voice and Google Assistant or Amazon Alexa. Perfect for easily managing holiday lights, pathway lights, fountains, pools and more from the comfort of inside the home. Weather resistant, it includes both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The Outdoor Smart Plug is scheduled to launch in March.

Cync Expands Indoor Portfolio

The Cync Indoor Camera brings brilliant picture and security to homes, and most importantly puts consumer data privacy first. Unlike other connected cameras, it offers a privacy shutter for peace of mind – a cover that surrounds the front lens, slides upwards and locks in place to physically cover the lens and turn off the audio when consumers want it shut off. The Camera also features a micro SD card port that allows consumers the option to save their data to the card, instead of the cloud, for enhanced data privacy and security. A subscription cloud service will be offered giving consumers access to data anywhere easily. The Indoor Smart Camera is scheduled to launch in May.

The new Cync Fan Speed Smart Switch expands the complete line of smart switches for every application in the home. It allows for simple control of ceiling fans and provides the ability to control a fan from the Cync app anywhere inside or outside the home, without the need for a hub. Select from one of four fan speeds for dialed-in comfort. Schedule it to come on/off at specific times and group with other Cync/C by GEdevices for additional room control. The Smart Switch is scheduled to launch in June.

About GE Lighting, a Savant company

Headquartered at historic NELA Park in East Cleveland, Ohio, our roots date back nearly 130 years to Thomas Edison and the invention of the world’s first light bulb. Today, as part of Savant Systems Inc. we’re bringing the future to light by ensuring brighter lives and a more sustainable world through innovation and energy efficiency in lamps, switches, fixtures and so much more. We’re also unleashing the ultimate personalized living experience through a growing suite of smart home products that help consumers connect with confidence and experience the comfort, quality and security for which GE branded products are known. Learn more at www.gelighting.com.

GE is a trademark of General Electric Company. Used under trademark license.

