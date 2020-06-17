ExtraHop Listed as a “Representative Vendor” in Gartner’s Market Guide for Network Detection and Response

SEATTLE–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Extrahop–ExtraHop, provider of cloud-native network detection and response, today announced that it has been identified as a Representative Vendor in the second annual Gartner “Market Guide for Network Detection and Response” (NDR) report.

“Enterprises should strongly consider NDR solutions to complement signature-based tools and network sandboxes. Many Gartner clients have reported that NDR tools have detected suspicious network traffic that other perimeter security tools had missed,” wrote Gartner analysts Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and John Chessman.

“We live in a post-compromise world in which prevention-based approaches to security leave organizations woefully unprotected,” said Bryce Hein, CMO, ExtraHop. “With the rise of multi-cloud environments, the proliferation of IoT devices, and increasingly distributed operations, the ability to analyze East-West traffic is now a must-have. ExtraHop’s powerful combination of full-spectrum detection, advanced investigation, and intelligent response capabilities have quickly established Reveal(x) as the go-to network detection and response solution.”

ExtraHop Reveal(x) provides the visibility, speed, and scale enterprise security teams need to secure complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments against advanced multi-stage attacks. Our approach uses stream processing to auto-discover and classify every transaction, user, session, device, and asset in the hybrid enterprise at up to 100 Gbps, with line-rate SSL/TLS decryption and continuous packet capture. ExtraHop Reveal(x) also uses the scalable computing resources of the cloud for ML and AI, applying millions of models to over 5,000 features of data derived from 4-plus petabytes of anonymized threat telemetry collected from more than 15 million devices and workloads worldwide every day. With the recently introduced Reveal(x) 360, ExtraHop now offers network detection and response as a fully hosted and managed SaaS solution.

Source: Gartner “Market Guide for Network Detection and Response” by Lawrence Orans, Jeremy D’Hoinne, and John Chessman, June 11, 2020.

