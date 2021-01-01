Esri State and Local Government Users Honored by US EAC

Jurisdictions Used GIS to Ensure Safe, Reliable, and Efficient Elections during Pandemic

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, today announced that several of its users in the state and local government sector have been honored by the US Elections Assistance Commission (EAC) in the 2020 Annual Clearinghouse “Clearie” Awards.

Established by the Help America Vote Act of 2002 (HAVA), the EAC launched the Clearies to promote best practices in elections. This year’s winners and honorable mentions demonstrated how agencies are using technology to advance the election process in these unprecedented times of pandemic and high voter turnout.

Awardees specifically included the state and local government organizations that used Esri’s GIS software for elections to deliver unprecedented levels of service. These jurisdictions’ use of GIS was held up by the commission as a model of a modernized elections process.

Each winner implemented its approach before, during, and after major elections to ensure a safe, reliable, and efficient 2020 election. The following jurisdictions were recognized for their work:

To view a full list of all US EAC Clearinghouse 2020 Award Winners, visit www.eac.gov/eac-clearinghouse-award-winners-2020.

To learn more about how to use Esri’s ArcGIS Solutions for your next election, visit go.esri.com/GIS4Elections.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, helps customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Founded in 1969 in Redlands, California, USA, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations globally and in over 200,000 institutions in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, including Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, nonprofits, and universities. Esri has regional offices, international distributors, and partners providing local support in over 100 countries on six continents. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most innovative solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

Copyright © 2021 Esri. All rights reserved. Esri, the Esri globe logo, ArcGIS, The Science of Where, esri.com, and @esri.com are trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of Esri in the United States, the European Community, or certain other jurisdictions. Other companies and products or services mentioned herein may be trademarks, service marks, or registered marks of their respective mark owners.

Contacts

Jo Ann Pruchniewski



Public Relations, Esri



Mobile: 301-693-2643



Email: jpruchniewski@esri.com