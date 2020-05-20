Enseo Launches enseoCONNECT Mobile Remote

Web Remote enables guests to connect any device over any network to control their TV and smart hotel room

RICHARDSON, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#backtobusiness–Enseo®, one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S., will demonstrate its newest product, the enseoCONNECT™ mobile remote at Hospitality Technology Next Generation’s TechOvation Award Ceremony on Thursday, May 21st. EnseoCONNECT is a truly universal mobile remote that hotel guests use to navigate the TV and control smart devices in their room using their smartphone or tablet. EnseoCONNECT was designed by sister company, Catapult Technologies™, LLC, and is part of Catapult’s cloud-based platform providing hardware, software and middleware for enterprise market solutions.





“Enseo has put all of our engineering and inventing into redefining the guest experience with touchless technologies. The ability to use your own phone to control the TV and room around you will bring comfort and confidence for guests while traveling,” said Vanessa Ogle, CEO and Founder of Enseo Holdings™, Inc.

Picture you are a guest walking into your hotel with the TV turned on and a welcome message displayed. Instead of touching the remote control in the room, you scan the QR code on the welcome message to begin your connected experience. Your phone is now connected to the TV as well as any other IoT devices within the room such as lights or thermostat. There are no permissions, no passwords, no new wireless networks to join, and most importantly, no touching other devices in the room. Once connected, you can browse through the channel guide, select a show, control volume, and anything else a remote control can do. You can also select streaming services to watch on the TV and securely login to your user account using your phone’s native keyboard.

When EnseoCONNECT is combined with Enseo’s Fido® IoT room control solution, guests can control the lights, thermostats, curtains and more, which eliminates the need to touch multiple items within the guest room. In addition, enseoCONNECT now provides the ability for a hotel to share details of their cleaning and sanitization process with guests.

EnseoCONNECT runs on the Enseo Enterprise Cloud by Catapult Technologies, which allows guests to use CONNECT on any internet connection, including trusted Wi-Fi networks, the hotel’s Wi-Fi, or the guest’s own cellular connection to maintain a reliable connection anywhere – even outside the hotel room. As an example, a guest returning from a day at the beach can use enseoCONNECT to adjust the thermostat, power the TV on, change the channel to their preferred network, and adjust the lights all as they are en route back to the hotel.

EnseoCONNECT is the must-have feature for hotels to keep guests safe, healthy and informed during these unprecedented times. Enseo looks forward to competing in HTNG’s 2020 TechOvation Awards. Register to join us and vote for enseoCONNECT!

About Enseo



Enseo, a privately-held, woman, Latina-owned business, is one of the fastest growing technology service providers in the U.S. offering solutions in hospitality, education, senior living and healthcare. Celebrating 20 years in 2020, Enseo has the platform, teams, tools and resources to adapt and keep hotels and users moving forward. With a platform enjoyed by more than 84 million guests annually, Enseo is renowned for delivering sustainable products and services including in-room entertainment, high-speed internet, energy management & room control (IoT), MadeSafe® employee safety system and a suite of associate and guest health & safety products.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence as one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America for three consecutive years by Entrepreneur Magazine’s Entrepreneur 360 List, the 10th Fastest-Growing Women-Owned/Led Company by Women Presidents’ Organization (WPO), and consistently recognized on the Inc. 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the US.

