Elliptic Labs AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY® Shipping on Xiaomi’s Top-Selling Redmi Note 10 and Note 10s Smartphones

OSLO, Norway–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#5G—Elliptic Labs (EuroNext Growth: ELABS.OL), the first company to utilize software to replace infrared hardware sensors in smartphones, is announcing another design launch with Xiaomi (HKSE: 1810.HK), the world’s third largest smartphone manufacturer. Powering both Xiaomi’s top selling Redmi Note 10 (Qualcomm Snapdrdagon 678 chipset) and Note 10s (Mediatek Helio G95 chipset) smartphones with the software-only AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform, Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Proximity Sensor INNER BEAUTY enables the Redmi Note 10 Series elegant bezel-less designs. Starting with the initial Redmi Note launched in 2014, the Redmi Note series has now shipped over 200 million units globally across its lifetime. Elliptic Labs has previously announced the contract win related to this launch.

“The versatility and value of Elliptic Labs’ AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform has been demonstrated repeatedly by Xiaomi’s adoption throughout its smartphone portfolio,” shared Elliptic Labs’ CEO Laila Danielsen. “The latest Xiaomi product line to benefit from the AI Virtual Proximity Sensor is the Redmi Note series, which has been recognized as one of the best selling smartphones models in the industry. Powering Xiaomi’s broad range of phones, from the flagship Mi 11 to the mass-volume and best selling Redmi Note line, truly shows the AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform’s powerful capabilities to apply any device’s existing hardware sensors to create meaningful and high-performance experiences.”

About Elliptic Labs

Elliptic Labs is headquartered in Norway with presence in the USA, China, South-Korea, Taipei, and Japan. Founded in 2006 as a research spin-off from Norway’s Oslo University, Elliptic Labs filed its IPO with the Euronext Growth Market in October, 2020. Elliptic Labs is now a global enterprise targeting the smartphone, laptop, IoT, and automotive markets. The Company’s patented AI software combines ultrasound and sensor-fusion algorithms to deliver intuitive 3D gesture, proximity, and presence sensing experiences. Its scalable AI Virtual Smart Sensor Platform creates software-only sensors that are sustainable, eco-friendly, and already deployed in over 150 million devices. Elliptic Labs is the only software company in the market that has delivered detection capabilities using AI software, ultrasound and sensor-fusion deployed at scale. Elliptic Labs’ technology and IP are developed in Norway and solely owned by the Company.

