Eggplant Named as a Leader Among Continuous Functional Test Automation Providers

Independent Research Firm Recognizes Eggplant’s AI-Powered Test Automation Platform

LONDON & BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Eggplant, the intelligent automation specialist, today announced that it has been named a Leader in “The Forrester Wave™: Continuous Functional Test Automation Suites, Q2 2020.” Eggplant received the highest score possible in sixteen criteria, including cloud platforms support, omnichannel testing, design automation and optimization, automation execution/continuous testing, testing personas, reporting, analytics, and quality insights, TDD and BDD, and innovation roadmap.

Diego Lo Giudice, author of The Forrester Wave, stated in the report: “Eggplant has a strong testing vision with clear execution and innovation roadmaps. If successfully implemented, it will stay ahead of competition, confirm itself as a strong choice for enterprise testing clients, and remain well suited to Agile-plus- DevOps transformations.”

“We are transforming the world of intelligent test automation,” said Dr. John Bates, CEO of Eggplant. “Our mission is to rid the world of bad software and we believe this recognition by Forrester underscores the competitive advantage that our AI-driven automation platform delivers. Our customers are reaping the benefits and can optimize the customer experience and business outcomes through our groundbreaking use of AI, deep learning, and analytics. We will continue to push the boundaries of intelligent automation to support and accelerate the pace and quality of the digital experience.”

About Eggplant

Eggplant, the fastest growing automation provider and a portfolio company of The Carlyle Group, provides user-centric, intelligent testing and performance solutions designed to optimize the digital experience, delight customers, and drive business success. Only Eggplant enables organizations to test, monitor, analyze, and report on the quality and responsiveness of software applications across different interfaces, platforms, browsers, and devices, including mobile, IoT, desktop, and mainframe. Learn more at Eggplant.

