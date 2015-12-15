Downtown Works Launches Flex+ Program for Enterprises Seeking Flexible, Affordable Office Space for Remote Employees in San Diego County

As companies embrace working from home, challenges such as isolation, lack of business support services and collaboration spaces drive alternative office solutions for remote workers

SAN DIEGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#HR—Downtown Works, known for its contemporary, hospitality-inspired coworking spaces in Downtown San Diego’s Little Italy and Carlsbad, Calif., launched a new program designed for enterprises – Flex+. The flexible and affordable program is ideal for companies needing rotating office space, desks, audio/video-rich meeting rooms and business services. It comes with a host of amenities to support work-life balance for remote workers for one low, monthly membership price.

The Flex+ automated reservation system allows for an almost unlimited number of employees to rotate within one or multiple private offices at a fraction of the cost of a commercial office rental. Meeting rooms are available to each member to reserve when needed. Downtown Works provides secure technology, business equipment infrastructure and concierge-like services delivered by professional community managers.

As companies embrace work from home policies, some employees see their chance to move to sunny locations such as San Diego. According to Gartner, 90% of HR leaders said employees would be allowed to work remotely even after COVID-19 vaccines are widely available. But inefficiencies, lack of collaboration, and employee isolation are some negative side effects of working entirely from home. Thrive Global reports 87% of those working and living alone struggle with loneliness, while 86% are looking for ways to stay connected. According to Gallup, burned-out employees are 63% more likely to take sick days and 2.6 times as likely to be actively seeking a different job. According to PWC, companies are recognizing some employees prefer having a place to go to work.

“People are social creatures, even when working. Work from home eliminates spontaneous watercooler conversations or the ability to make professional connections and new friends,” says Wolf Bielas, managing partner of Downtown Works.

Seeing these shifts, Downtown Works decided to offer flexible offices with amenities and infrastructure for remote workers that also combat common pitfalls of a 100% remote workforce.

Flex+ features include:

Premium Locations

Downtown Works San Diego Little Italy is minutes from San Diego’s International Airport, Santa Fe Depot Trolley & Train Station, with easy access to ride services and ample parking options. The Carlsbad location is near Palomar Airport, world-class beaches, and companies like ViaSat, Rockstar Video Games, Walmart Labs, and hundreds of emerging companies. Abundant free parking for members and guests, too. A Pacific Beach location will open soon, providing convenient locations along San Diego’s coast with proximity to Interstate 5.

Safety

Premium-grade technologies and protocols adhere to highest level of safety standards, including medical-grade air purifiers; premium, reconfigured HVAC systems; cold plasma generators and UV-C technology to kill viruses, bacteria, and mold; and health and safety measures such as touchless doors for restrooms, keyless entry, limited seating capacity, touchless coffee makers, and baristas limit contact.

Proprietary Reservation System

Employees can reserve one or multiple offices to rotate among teams. The Flex+ reservation system allows booking of same-day or future private offices, conference rooms, outdoor workspaces, video or podcast studio, with automated email confirmations. Meeting rooms are available to each member up to 8 hours/month.

Hospitality-Inspired Services

Staffed reception desk; coffee, tea, and water service for guests; mail handling; food delivery orders; Amazon locker, and Tide lockers for laundry and dry-cleaning services; notary, and concierge services.

High-Design Aesthetic

Besides state-of-the-art technology, the art and furnishings encourage creativity, dynamic problem-solving and productivity. Downtown Works believes dynamic teams deserve a beautiful place in which to work.

Fresh Air and Open Spaces

Members can access many outdoor workspaces on the 4.9 acres in Carlsbad or enjoy incredible views on the rooftop and balconies in Little Italy.

All-inclusive: No Hidden Fees or Fine Print

Wi-Fi, locally roasted coffee, craft beer, copies and even a video/podcast studio are included at no additional charge. Ever.

Access to Free Event Space

Membership includes limited access to free event space monthly for corporate events, as restrictions allow.

Access to Premium-Grade Coworking Offices Around the World

Downtown Works members are entitled to free, full day coworking passes to any LExC coworking space.

“It’s a ‘work from anywhere’ culture now; a trend accelerated by the pandemic. The key word for working in the future is flexibility,” said Bielas.

About Downtown Works

Downtown Works San Diego in Downtown San Diego’s Little Italy and Carlsbad, CA features an inspiring interior design and a combination of private offices and plexiglass-separated exclusive desks. It’s the preeminent coworking solution in San Diego for large enterprises looking for offices for remote teams. www.downtownworks.com

Contacts

Hilary McCarthy



hilary@clearpointagency.com

760.230.2424