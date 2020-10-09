Digi International to Release Fourth Fiscal Quarter and Year-End 2020 Earnings Results and Host Conference Call on November 12, 2020

HOPKINS, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Digi International® Inc. (NASDAQ: DGII), a leading global provider of mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services and solutions, will release its financial results for the fourth fiscal quarter and year-end 2020 on Thursday, November 12, 2020, after market close, at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET. Ron Konezny, CEO, and Jamie Loch, CFO, will host a conference call later the same day, at 5:00 p.m. ET, to discuss the results and provide a business update.

Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Digi’s website, www.digi.com. Digi also invites those interested in hearing management’s discussion of its quarter to join the call by dialing (855) 638-5675 and entering passcode 1997802. International participants may access the call by dialing (262) 912-4765 and entering passcode 1997802.

A replay will be available for one week, within approximately three hours after the completion of the call. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Digi’s website. Or, you may access the replay via phone by dialing (855) 859-2056 for domestic participants or (404) 537-3406 for international participants and entering access code 1997802 when prompted.

About Digi International

Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of Internet of Things (“IoT”) products, services and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and deploy and manage critical communications infrastructures in demanding environments with high levels of security and reliability. Founded in 1985, we’ve helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi’s website at www.digi.com, or call 877–912–3444 (U.S.) or 952–912–3444 (International).

Contacts

Investor Contact:

Digi International



Jamie Loch



SVP, CFO & Treasurer



(952) 912-3737



Jamie.Loch@digi.com