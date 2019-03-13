Commit Expands Into North America Under the Leadership of CRO & Managing Director, Max Nirenberg

Israel’s Leading End-to-End Custom Software Developer Expands Internationally After Doubling Revenue in Five Years, Increasing Staff By 30% in 12 Months

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Commit, the leading Israeli-based global technology and custom software solutions company, today announced its expansion into North America with the launch of Commit USA. The new business unit is led by Max Nirenberg, serving as Chief Revenue Officer and Managing Director, and is headquartered in New York City.





Nirenberg will lead and optimize Commit’s growing international organization, oversee strategic planning for the global account management teams and ensure the company’s innovative and unparalleled delivery capabilities meet the US market needs.

“The pace of tech innovation has never been more intense, with more startups launching, and failing, than ever before. A great idea alone is not enough to succeed. What many organizations lack are the engineering capabilities, development know-how and adequate resources to get their product into market. This is where Commit can help,” said Arik Faingold, President, Commit. “Max’s experience and passion for building successful sales teams and customer centric services on a global scale will be invaluable to our organization and customers as we expand into new international markets.”

Founded in 2005, Commit is one of Israel’s leading R&D and software development firms, offering a comprehensive range of engineering capabilities and resources to design and deliver any project on time, on budget and with great quality. The firm’s proprietary Flexible R&D methodology helps transform its clients’ technology visions into high-quality products, reducing costs by over 40% and resulting in 90% of projects released ahead of schedule. The company specializes in a range of advanced technologies and applications for multiple industries including Fintech, Medtech, Martech, IoT, consumer goods and more.

Commit has led over 1,200 projects for more than 1,000 organizations worldwide, with clients ranging from early-stage startups to global brands including IBM, Salesforce, Citi, Taboola, SanDisk and many others.

More than 91% of Commit’s startup projects have successfully launched into market. In stark contrast, on average, 84% of startups never get to revenue and ultimately fail. Some of the leading reasons for startup failures include depleting cash between funding rounds, lacking the right team and resources, and insufficient differentiation. Commit has not only solved this problem, but has successfully scaled its solution for organizations of any size.

“Startups and mature companies alike are facing increasing pressure to cut costs while improving business outcomes. Commit USA is uniquely positioned to address these challenges and more,” said Nirenberg. “Niche consultancies are often expensive and struggle to scale, but Commit’s expert engineering capabilities and methodology for project management gives us the flexibility to provide hands-on services, and shift resources to quickly scale whenever a need arises. The result is a superior product at a fraction of the cost and time.”

Nirenberg brings more than 20 years of management experience to Commit USA, with a strong specialty in SaaS and tech services. Previously, he served as the global Chief Sales Officer for the world’s largest independent pure-play quality assurance company, Qualitest, where he oversaw teams across three continents and helped sell the organization in its latest Private Equity round for approximately $400M in 2019. Prior to Qualitest, Nirenberg was an Equity Partner and VP Sales/Professional Services at Venator Sales Group, a sales management consulting and training firm.

The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) end-user solutions is expected to grow to $1.6 trillion by 2025, with more than 5.4 billion IoT connected devices in North America alone. In a similar trend, Commit has more than doubled its revenue in the past five years and has increased staff by more than 30% since 2020 to capture growing demand and new opportunities globally.

For more information, please visit: https://www.commit.us

About Commit USA

Commit is a global tech services company with offices in New York, Israel and Ukraine. The company was founded in 2005 and has over 500 multi-disciplinary innovation experts who serve a broad range of companies from small startups to large enterprises in multiple business sectors. Commit specializes in advanced technologies and applications with dedicated practices in Software, IoT, Big Data, Cloud, Cyber and more.

Commit offers innovative, end-to-end technology solutions by developing custom software and IoT platforms for clients looking to build their next gen product. Commit’s complete and comprehensive engineering powerhouse of resources and proprietary Flexible R&D methodology helps transform its clients’ technology visions into high-quality products while reducing costs and improving time-to-market.

