Chicago’s Daley Center and Mobilitie Bring 5G to Iconic Venue

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is installing a 5G wireless network inside Chicago’s iconic Daley Center, the city’s premier civic center. The project provides the Daley Center with a robust neutral-host network, providing unmatched reliable voice, data and streaming connectivity throughout the building.

“Our collaborative partnership with Mobilitie will help to dramatically improve wireless connectivity for staff and visitors to Chicago’s iconic Richard J. Daley Center,” said Carina E. Sánchez, Executive Director of the Public Building Commission of Chicago. “We are thrilled to begin commercial operation and we are looking forward to continuing to innovate with strategic partners like Mobilitie to augment wireless coverage and capacity and promote digital equity across our city.”

Mobilitie sets the standard in neutral-host networks for government venues as well as city-wide small cell networks. With a proven track record of deploying and managing complex and challenging wireless infrastructure projects across the U.S., Mobilitie’s experience proved essential for the partnership with the Daley Center.

“Mobilitie has designed a system for the Daley Center that meets the demands of employees and visitors today, and supports the use of future technologies,” said Melissa Mullarkey, Regional Vice President of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “We’re proud to play a role in upgrading historic venues like the Daley Center with today’s innovations and technologies.”

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

