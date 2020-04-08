Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Season Three Now Live

The Largest Battle in Call of Duty History Takes it to the Next Level as Modern Warfare and Warzone Players Gear Up for All-New Season Full of Free New Content

Available Now in Modern Warfare, New Maps, Modes, Playlists and More; Prepare for Quad Team Action in Warzone

New Battle Pass, Unified Across Modern Warfare Including Warzone, Features Heroic Operator Alex from the Modern Warfare Campaign, New Weapons, Vehicle Skins, COD Points and Many More Surprises In Store

More Than 2.4 Billion Hours Have Been Played to Date in Modern Warfare Universe

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Season Three is now available across the Modern Warfare Universe, giving all Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® and Call of Duty: Warzone players access to a new season packed with free, new content and experiences. The new Season Three is packed with new maps, modes, weapons, Operators, Vehicle Skins, cosmetics and more to continuously fuel the fun for both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Millions of players already have joined the fight to date totaling more than 2.4 billion hours played together in Modern Warfare including Warzone.*

“When you play Modern Warfare and Warzone, you’re joining a massive community of players having fun, staying connected and playing together,” said David Stohl, Co-Studio Head, Infinity Ward. “Season Three is packed with free, new content coming to players across both Warzone and Modern Warfare. From the new maps and modes coming to core Multiplayer and the new ways to play in Warzone – including all-new Quad gameplay, this season is going to be awesome; we can’t wait for everyone to jump in and start playing.”

“Players are having fun and we’re having a blast seeing all of the incredible reactions across the community, which makes it even more exciting to bring all of the free content and new experiences that are in store for Season Three,” said Ryan Burnett, Senior Executive Producer, Raven Software. “There’s something for everyone whether it’s Modern Warfare multiplayer or all-out combat in Warzone, all play-styles are welcome.”

This season features a host of free new content, available across all platforms for all Modern Warfare and Warzone players, with additional challenges and playlists released weekly. Players that own the full version of Modern Warfare will have additional access to new multiplayer maps, along with weekly playlist updates.

New Multiplayer Maps: Talsik Backlot is a high-octane, reimagined, classic 6v6 three-lane map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare . In this deserted urban area of Urzikstan, look for a mix of close quarters combat and long-range sniper duels. Hovec Sawmill is an all-new 6v6 map tucked away in the mountains of Kastovia. Operators will fight atop rooftops and a rolling river in three-lane firefights featuring mid-to-long-range sightlines. Aniyah Incursion is a 6v6 twist on the lavish, yet war-torn Aniyah Palace players have set foot in Ground War and 10v10 in Modern Warfare . Now, players can choose to take advantage of the long sightlines afforded, along with the small crawl spaces within the Palace to flank enemies. Coming later this season is Hardhat , an additional remastered 6v6 multiplayer map from Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare along with Aisle 9 , a brand new 2v2 Gunfight map.

New Multiplayer Playlists: Throughout Season Three, players can also join the fight in new game modes including Gun Game Reloaded and Reinfected Ground War.



Free-to-play, free for everyone Warzone sees its first full season of free, new content coming in Season Three. All Warzone players regardless if they own Modern Warfare or not, will be able to jump into new experiences and enjoy new, free content across the massive 150-player Warzone.

Quads are now available in Battle Royale and Plunder, allowing friends to team up in a squad of four to put their teamwork to the test in a battle for all-out survival.

Later this season additional playlists for Battle Royale and Plunder that limit the pools to specific weapon types and feature high action modes such as Scopes and Scatter Guns.

New weapons and blueprints in Supply Boxes and Ground Loot will be introduced throughout the season, along with a robust calendar of XP events, free content, holiday celebrations and more for all players.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available for free download. The full version of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is not required to play Warzone.

The Battle Pass also gets a recharge with all-new Season Three content and is chock-full with 100 tiers of exciting new items and challenges to unlock and use across both Modern Warfare and Warzone. Continuing Call of Duty’s release of free content to the Modern Warfare Universe, all players will be able to earn free tiers, including free COD Points which can be used in the store or toward Battle Pass purchases. All players can also earn two new functional weapons, the hard-hitting and agile SKS marksman rifle with vast gunsmithing options and the well-rounded Renetti handgun with a variety of attachments for free just by playing.

Plus, those who purchase the Battle Pass will instantly unlock Alex, the courageous CIA Operator from the Modern Warfare campaign. In Season Three, Lieutenant Simon “Ghost” Riley has tapped Captain Price for additional backup, bringing CIA Operative Alex back into action to Verdansk to join the fight to play across Multiplayer and Warzone.

The Season Three Battle Pass also includes: new vehicle skins, Riley the dog’s finishing move, Tomogunchi Black and dozens of Weapon Blueprints, Operator Skins, cosmetics, XP tokens, COD points and more. Fans that want to accelerate their progress and reap the rewards faster, can buy the Battle Pass bundle which includes 20 Tier Skips. Featuring shared progression, all items earned in Modern Warfare will also be earned in Warzone, and all items earned in Warzone will carry over to Modern Warfare should the player decide to upgrade to the full version.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The PC version, developed in partnership with Beenox, is available exclusively on Battle.net®, Blizzard Entertainment’s online gaming platform. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone are published by Activision, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI) with development led by award-winning developer Infinity Ward, and Raven Software with additional development support from Activision Shanghai, Beenox, High Moon Studios and Sledgehammer Games.

*Modern Warfare and Warzone combined total hours played based on Activision data.

