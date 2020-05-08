Brightcore Energy Appoints Mark Liston to the Post of Chief Sales Officer

Energy Veteran to Aid in Accelerating Company’s Growth and Expanding Client Base

ARMONK, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#BrightcoreEnergyCSOMarkListon—Brightcore Energy, a leading provider of end-to-end clean energy solutions to the commercial and institutional (“C&I”) market, announced today the appointment of Mark Liston to the newly created role of Chief Sales Officer.

Liston will lead the expansion of Brightcore’s successful sustainability and clean energy solutions to strategic and enterprise accounts, working closely with Brightcore’s leadership team to increase visibility and market awareness by leveraging channel partners, key industry organizations and executive interaction.

Liston is an industry veteran within the energy market, spanning a 30-year career with Schneider Electric, a $30B global provider of energy and automation solutions. He held a variety of leadership positions including Vice President of Energy & Sustainability, overseeing sales of enterprise energy management services to Fortune 500 and large regional clients. He also spent more than 10 years leading domestic and global strategic account teams in Life Sciences & Healthcare, focused on securing and executing tailored commercial agreements.

Liston also gained experience in building automation & LED Lighting retrofit projects as Vice President of sales and marketing for SIELO/Terralux, a provider of LED lighting and Internet of Things (IoT)-based building intelligence platform designed for retrofit applications.

“Clean energy solutions have become a critical priority for property owners, not just because of their sustainability initiatives, but also because of the compelling economic benefits that energy efficiency retrofits and renewable energy can generate for them. Now, more than ever, commercial & institutional clients need to seize on these opportunities to improve the cash flow of their buildings. Brightcore Energy brings a truly differentiated and superior approach to the marketplace based on its ability to deliver end-to-end solutions and its experience and expertise in developing, executing, financing and maintaining these projects. I’m excited to work with the Brightcore management team to help our clients achieve their economic and sustainability objectives,” Liston said.

Brightcore Energy President Mike Richter believes Liston will take Brightcore to the next phase of growth. “Mark is a seasoned industry veteran who brings broad sales experience within the energy sector to our Company. His market knowledge, expertise in sales and business development as well as the strong relationships he has developed, will help elevate our growth.”

Rob Krugel, co-founder and co-chief executive officer at Brightcore, looks forward to the contributions Liston will make in this newly developed role. “Mark will round out our management team with his deep industry experience, sales talents and diverse career background.”

About Brightcore Energy

Brightcore Energy accelerates the deployment of proven energy-efficiency and renewable energy technologies through its innovative Clean-Energy-as-a-Service model that requires no capital investment and provides for immediate operating cost savings, making it affordable and seamless for businesses and institutional buildings to quickly and easily transition their legacy energy platforms to significantly more efficient ones. Brightcore’s end-to-end clean energy solutions include LED lighting conversions, commercial and community solar, high-efficiency renewable heating and cooling (geothermal), electric vehicle (EV) charging and battery storage. Customers include Madison Square Garden, Citi Field, Montefiore Health System, Brookfield Properties, SL Green, Laz Parking and numerous public and private educational institutions.

