BrainChip Talks More Efficient Event-Based AI at Linley Spring Conference 2021

ALISO VIEJO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN), a leading provider of ultra-low power high performance artificial intelligence technology, today announced that Chief Development Officer Anil Mankar will present “Converting CNNs to More Efficient Event-Based AI” at the Linley Spring Processor Conference 2021 April 22 at 8:30 a.m. PDT.

BrainChip’s presentation is part of the conference’s session “Edge AI Software.” As part of the presentation, Mankar will discuss how advanced neuromorphic computing is delivering a pathway to new technologies that are driving the future of AI. A 10-minute Q&A session will immediately follow the conclusion of his speech.

“The demand for ultra-low power and incremental learning is the key to the future of AI,” said Mankar. “Solving problems in machine learning, such as privacy, latency and power, neuromorphic computing is challenging current thoughts on how AI is approached. I look forward to sharing with attendees of the Linley Conference how the ease of converting CNNs to BrainChip’s Akida event domain neural processor will enable designers to achieve efficient and effective AI solutions.”

BrainChip’s Akida™ brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that existing technologies are not capable. The solution is high-performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities. The Akida (NSoC) and intellectual property, can be used in applications including Smart Home, Smart Health, Smart City and Smart Transportation. These applications include but are not limited to home automation and remote controls, industrial IoT, robotics, security cameras, sensors, unmanned aircraft, autonomous vehicles, medical instruments, object detection, sound detection, odor and taste detection, gesture control and cybersecurity.

For more than a decade, The Linley Group has delivered the industry’s premier processor conferences. This year will be its biggest Spring Conference program yet with five days of technical presentations, new product disclosures and panel discussions covering a broad range of topics. The Linley Spring Processor Conference will be held April 19-23 and feature live-streamed presentations addressing processors and IP cores for AI applications, embedded, data center, automotive and IoT designs. The Linley Group’s virtual events feature the same high-quality technical content as previous in-person events while enabling attendees from around the world to participate in the forum via live-stream. Additional information about the event is available at https://www.linleygroup.com/events/event.php?num=51

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd (ASX: BRN)

BrainChip is a global technology company that is producing a groundbreaking neuromorphic processor that brings artificial intelligence to the edge in a way that is beyond the capabilities of other products. The chip is high performance, small, ultra-low power and enables a wide array of edge capabilities that include on-chip training, learning and inference. The event-based neural network processor is inspired by the spiking nature of the human brain and is implemented in an industry standard digital process. By mimicking brain processing BrainChip has pioneered a processing architecture, called Akida™, which is both scalable and flexible to address the requirements in edge devices. At the edge, sensor inputs are analyzed at the point of acquisition rather than through transmission via the cloud to a data center. Akida is designed to provide a complete ultra-low power and fast AI Edge Network for vision, audio, olfactory and smart transducer applications. The reduction in system latency provides faster response and a more power efficient system that can reduce the large carbon footprint of data centers.

Additional information is available at https://www.brainchipinc.com

Follow BrainChip on Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/BrainChip_inc

Follow BrainChip on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/7792006

Contacts

JPR Communications



Mark Smith, 818-398-1424



marks@jprcom.com