BID Group Continues its Digital Transformation With the Deployment of Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite

Company will Leverage PTC’s Vuforia Chalk to Complete Remote Service Calls

AR Deployment also Includes PTC’s Vuforia Studio and Vuforia Expert Capture Offerings

BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AR–The BID Group of Companies (“BID”), a privately-held, global leader in the forest products industry has expanded upon its use of PTC’s (NASDAQ: PTC) award-winning products to include PTC’s Vuforia® Augmented Reality (AR) offerings. In particular, by adding a subscription to PTC’s Vuforia Chalk™ remote experience software, BID is empowering its remote service team to provide real-time assistance for customers wherever, and whenever needed.





With over 30 years of experience and heritage in the forestry sector, BID is a one-stop source for comprehensive and innovative wood processing solutions. Prior to leveraging Vuforia Chalk, BID deployed PTC’s ThingWorx® Industrial IoT Platform, enabling its customers’ facilities to maximize productivity, increase throughput, and improve overall reliability of the manufacturing process via real-time data analytics and a rich array of production reporting. BID has also implemented the Vuforia Studio™ and Vuforia Expert Capture™ AR products for deployment across the industry, aimed at improving frontline worker efficiency, safety, and agility.

“As part of our digital transformation initiatives, we have prioritized the use of IoT and AR to help create smarter, more connected products, and services,” said Chris Wells, Senior Vice President, Aftermarket Service & Reliability, BID. “By incorporating PTC’s AR offerings, we are excited to unlock new opportunities aimed at servicing our clients in a more efficient and interactive manner.”

Recognized by industry analysts for its depth and breadth of capabilities, Vuforia offers some of the fastest, easiest, and most advanced AR content development solutions, enabling increased workforce safety and efficiency, improved customer experiences, and reduced cost. The Vuforia AR Enterprise Suite includes Chalk, Expert Capture, Studio, the Vuforia Engine™ development platform, and the newly-released Vuforia Spatial Toolbox™ platform.

“We are pleased to help BID roll out their worldwide digital transformation strategy, with an immediate focus on improving remote service capabilities,” said Mike Campbell, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Augmented Reality Products, PTC. “The COVID-19 pandemic has made clear that the future of work is changing, and digital technologies such as IoT and AR are essential to business continuity. We look forward to collaborating with BID in support of their ongoing success.”

To learn more about BID’s implementation of Vuforia, please click here.

Additional Resources:

About The BID Group



The privately-owned BID Group has over 35 years of experience in providing industry leading solutions for its highly valued customers in the wood processing industry. One of the largest integrated suppliers to the wood processing industry and the North American leader in the field, The BID Group is your one-stop source for comprehensive and innovative solutions that exceed our customer expectations. The ability to provide a complete, smart connected, turnkey manufacturing facilities that includes engineering, project management, installation, startup, and after sales service furthers the BID Group companies’ strategic value to its customers. The companies have offices in 15 locations across continental North America. Learn more about BID at http://www.bidgroup.ca.

About PTC (NASDAQ: PTC)



PTC enables global manufacturers and their customers to realize double-digit impact through technology, designed for all the ways they work. Our field-proven solutions enable our customers to accelerate product and service innovation, improve operational efficiency, and increase workforce productivity. With PTC, and its partner network, you can capitalize on the promise of today’s new technology to drive digital transformation. At PTC we don’t just imagine a better world, we help create it.

PTC.com @PTC Blogs

The announcement of any particular selection or implementation of PTC products is not necessarily indicative of the timing of recognition of revenue therefrom or the level of revenue for any particular period.

PTC, Vuforia, Chalk, Studio, Expert Capture, Engine, Spatial Toolbox, ThingWorx, and the PTC logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of PTC Inc. and/or its subsidiaries in the United States and other countries.

