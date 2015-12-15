Beatlemania Hits Intertops Poker

ST JOHN’S, Antigua–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#intertops–Intertops Poker is taking players to Abbey Road and the home of the world’s most iconic band in its latest poker tournament, Beatlemania.

Beatlemania satellites run daily from today until 1 April starting at 9:15am Eastern Time and 1:15pm Eastern Time. The buy-in is $2 plus a $0.20 admin fee.

Those that can defeat their rivals will earn a seat at the Beatlemania $2,000 GTD main event which takes place each day at 4:15pm Eastern Time.

Alternatively, players can buy-in for $25 plus a $2.50 admin fee to be in with the chance of winning their share of the prize pot that will undoubtedly get players singing.

If players fail to top the charts with Beatlemania all is not lost as Intertops has debuted a new progressive bounty tournament. Perseus runs daily with a $1,000 GTD prize pot.

Perseus tournaments take place every day of the week at 8:50pm Eastern Time.

For those that want to mix poker play with a few spins on some of the most popular slots right now, Intertops Poker is offering a Easter Special Deposit Spins bonus.

All you need to do is make a deposit from 1 April – 4 April and you will be awarded a set number of free spins on a range of Betsoft slots. The more you deposit, the more Free Spins you unlock.

Deposit $35 and receive 40 free spins on Spring Trails with the code BLOOM1



Deposit $50 and receive 50 Free Spins on The Hive with the code BLOOM2



Deposit $60 and receive 75 Free Spins on Mystic Hive with the code BLOOM3

For players that claim all three codes, Intertops Poker will award a massive 80 free spins on Fruit Zen for free. All free spins are valid until 4 April.

John Murphy, Intertops Poker manager, said: “Who doesn’t love the Beatles and what better way to celebrate this iconic band than with a massive poker tournament with thousands of dollars to play for.

“Not only that, but our new progressive bounty tournament gives players even more chance to win big, while those that enjoy a few spins and slots can take advantage of our generous free spins offer.”

About Intertops Poker:

Intertops Poker is one of the most established online poker operators, and has been live for more than two decades. Its poker games and tables can be accessed via Instant Play, or by downloading its desktop client. The site has recently undergone a major redesign, and is fully optimised for mobile.

