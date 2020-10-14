Bal Harbour Shops and Mobilitie Bring 5G to South Florida’s Premier Luxury Shopping Destination

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, has partnered with Bal Harbour Shops to provide the South Florida luxury shopping center with 5G wireless connectivity. Bal Harbour Shops, internationally renowned for its high-end shopping and dining experiences, frequently sits atop the list for highly-ranked U.S. shopping centers based on sales per square foot and boasts an impressive lineup of luxury stores that include Chanel, Gucci, Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue.

“Partnering with Mobilitie as our preferred wireless infrastructure provider was the best choice for us given their vast experience, and we are eager to establish Bal Harbour Shops as the premier 5G-enabled luxury retail destination,” said Nik Massey, Developer General for Bal Harbour Shops.

With 5G, customers and guests of Bal Harbour Shops will enjoy strong cellular service and optimized speeds for more reliable voice and data to support faster uploads and social media shares. Shoppers will travel freely throughout the unique location with uninterrupted wireless coverage, ensuring they’re always connected to their family and friends.

“The new era of retail depends heavily on next-generation wireless technologies. A 5G network within this premier shopping destination will enable new intelligent services and help create stronger relationships and enhanced experiences between customers and the luxury lifestyle retailers,” said Michael Curry, VP of Wireless Solutions of Mobilitie.

About Mobilitie

Mobilitie is the largest privately-held telecommunications infrastructure company in the United States. As a veteran provider of complete wireless solutions, Mobilitie helps people stay connected on their mobile devices wherever they are. It funds, deploys and operates next-generation infrastructure that enables robust coverage and 5G services and speeds.

Mobilitie wireless infrastructure includes communication towers, indoor and outdoor neutral host DAS networks, small cells, IoT, and Wi-Fi networks. Mobilitie’s Advanced Technology Group engineers innovative wireless solutions that improve wireless service at the largest and most complex venues across all major industries-including sports and entertainment, real estate, hospitality, education, healthcare, government and transportation.

Mobilitie is headquartered in Newport Beach, California and has regional offices across the United States. To learn more about our wireless coverage solutions, visit us at www.mobilitie.com.

