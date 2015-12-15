Aryaka Acquires Cloud-Based SASE Platform Secucloud GmbH

Company’s First Security Acquisition Allows Aryaka to Offer the Industry’s Most Flexible Managed SD-WAN and SASE Solutions for Enterprise customers

SAN MATEO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Cloud—Aryaka®, the leader in fully managed Cloud-First WAN and SASE solutions, announced today that it has acquired Secucloud GmbH, a proven SASE platform provider, delivering network security from the cloud. The deal closed in late April 2021, and Secucloud is now a wholly-owned subsidiary of Aryaka.

Based in Hamburg, Germany, Secucloud GmbH offers an innovative platform designed to provide an all-in-one, global, cloud-based firewall-as-a-service, secure web gateway with advanced threat protection capabilities. The platform is engineered to connect all edges including WAN, Cloud, Mobile and IoT securely together.

SASE is Paramount in a Cloud-First World

The COVID Pandemic has accelerated the adoption of “Cloud-First” architectures. The consumption of network and network security “as-a-service” has driven the need for increased convergence and led to changes in buying behaviors and architectural shifts. Gartner calls this architecture Secure Access Service Edge (SASE), and predicts the SASE market will grow from $4.5B in 2021 to $10.9B in 2024, a 42% CAGR.¹

According to Aryaka’s 2021 State of the WAN report, which surveyed over 1,300 global enterprises, SASE deployment plans are accelerating, with 29 percent of enterprises stating that they are already deploying what they consider to be a SASE architecture. Another 56 percent are planning to deploy a SASE architecture in the next 12-24 months, which speaks to the strong interest and momentum for SASE. Only 12 percent plan to rely on their security vendor to provide all WAN components.

“Secucloud brings a great team and proven, innovative technology that we can integrate with Aryaka’s industry leading, Cloud-First, SD-WAN as-a-service,” said Ashwath Nagaraj, co-founder and CTO at Aryaka. “The combined technologies will allow us to offer truly converged network and network security as-a-service offerings. It complements our existing portfolio and significantly enhances Aryaka’s ability to compete and win larger deals while delivering the industry’s most flexible, managed SASE solution experience.”

“We are excited to join Aryaka. Like Aryaka, Secucloud has been designed from the ground up to deliver a Cloud-First architecture with everything delivered as-a-service,” said Dennis Monner, CEO of Secucloud. “We think this joint solution and Aryaka’s brand reputation of delivering the industry’s best customer experience, will create a highly differentiated offering for enterprise customers.”

“Aryaka’s Secucloud acquisition is the next step in the natural evolution of being able to offer a converged managed SD-WAN and SASE solution based on the company’s cloud-first architecture. Combined with Aryaka’s existing security partnerships, it will uniquely offer choice to enterprises in where and how they implement enterprise security delivered as-a-service,” said Zeus Kerravala, Principal Analyst, ZK Research.

The acquisition complements existing network security solutions that Aryaka offers with other technology partners like Check Point software, Palo Alto Networks, Zscaler and others, delivering choice to enterprise customers for a variety of deployment use cases. In the past year, Aryaka has gained increasing traction with network security and private access offerings delivered as-a-service, netting large multi-million-dollar subscription deals that include security-sensitive financial services companies, and enabling enterprises to deploy hybrid workplaces for tens of thousands of “anywhere” workers.

Aryaka expects new SASE products as a result of the Secucloud acquisition to be available later in the year.

¹= Forecast Analysis: Gartner’s Initial Secure Access Service Edge Forecast

About Aryaka

Aryaka, the Cloud-First WAN and SASE company, and a Gartner “Voice of the Customer” leader, makes it easy for enterprises to consume network and network security solutions delivered as-a-service for a variety of modern deployments. Aryaka uniquely combines innovative SD-WAN and security technology with a global network and a managed service approach to offer the industry’s best customer and application experience. The company’s customers include hundreds of global enterprises including several in the Fortune 100.

