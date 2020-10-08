Arm and RISC-V Software Development Solution from Ashling: RiscFree™ for Arm & RISC-V

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ashling, a leading provider of embedded development tools, has today announced advanced support for heterogeneous multi-core Arm and RISC-V development within Ashling’s RiscFree™ IDE and Debugger. The solution allows developers of complex multi-architecture, multi-core heterogeneous projects to work from within a single instance of the software environment, using a single debug probe connected to the multi-core target device.

Increasingly, designers are moving to multi-core designs and integrating different processor architectures (i.e. heterogeneous cores) onto a single SoC. The days of packing more and more features on to a single device are gone. With the advancement and demands in the industrial, automotive, medical, telecoms, AI and IoT designs, System-on-Chip (SoC) designs are becoming more complex and the need to combine multiple CPU cores such as Arm and RISC-V is becoming a must, not just a luxury, to meet emerging market demands including features, performance and power-consumption requirements.

Ashling RiscFree™ IDE now provides the embedded development market with one toolset using a single debugger instance to program and debug any combination of Arm and RISC-V embedded devices using JTAG or Arm SWD Coresight core debug interfaces.

We’re happy to announce RiscFree™ multi-core, simultaneous debug support for Arm and RISC-V powered devices developed in close co-operation with our Arm and RISC-V customers and ecosystem partners. As multi-core designs proliferate, we believe the combination of Arm and RISC-V core based SoCs will establish a strong foot-hold in the market including in AI and IoT based designs said Hugh O’Keeffe, Managing Director of Ashling.

Combined with Ashling’s hardware debug and trace probes, RiscFree™ provides dedicated debug views, within the same debug instance, allowing visibility and control for all target cores simultaneously.

