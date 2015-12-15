An Extraordinary First Year for Zombie Apocalypse Game State of Survival

Studio and gamers celebrate State of Survival’s first anniversary and success with exclusive new content and official website launch.





SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–State of Survival, the Android and iOS smash hit zombie-themed strategy game from KingsGroup, celebrated its first anniversary by releasing new, adrenaline-fueled content, hosting community events, and launching its official website.

State of Survival is a mobile strategy game that requires players to work together and think strategically in order to help their characters survive in a post-apocalyptic world overrun with zombies.

The anniversary content rewarded old and new fans with a “yearbook” feature that highlighted players’ achievements, and a new mission “Rescue Kamute Town”. This mission saw players join forces with other in-game chiefs to stamp out infected hordes, with the greatest moments captured by State Archivists on Discord. In September, players enjoyed over five million action-packed in-game and Discord community events across four days. Other events also included a DJ night and settlement review. The most inspirational stories were then immortalized in the State of Survival universe.

State of Survival achievements from 2020

Featured 104 times as the Game of the Day on the App Store

No. 1 download in Taiwan and South Korea on both Google Play and App Store

60 million+ global downloads

Named Best of 2020 Competitive Game in South Korea by Google Play

A spokesperson from the State of Survival team said, “2020 has been a remarkable year and this is just the beginning! We have been working with global online gaming icons like MrBeast, VanossGaming and SSSniperWolf, and we look forward to continuing this journey and strive to create immersive, interactive gaming experiences for our incredible fans. ”

State of Survival is free to play, and available on both iOS and Android. To find out more, visit their official website.

About KingsGroup

Founded in September 2016, global studio KingsGroup has thrilled gamers around the world with its ground-breaking strategy games, including world-famous King of Avalon, which has topped the list of bestsellers in 67 countries, and Guns of Glory, which has ranked No.1 in 45 countries, including the USA and most European markets.

State of Survival is the latest example of KingsGroup’s global team creating world-class titles. Visit their official website for more information.

Contacts

Jessie Han



Marketing Manager



stateofsurvivalpr@kingsgroupgames.com

City: San Francisco