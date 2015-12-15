Alorica Named a Leader for Content Moderation, Trust and Safety in NelsonHall’s 2021 Social Media CX Services NEAT Assessment

Leading Analyst Firm Recognizes Alorica’s Ability to Deliver in Key Emerging Service Models

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alorica Inc., a global customer experience (CX) provider, has been identified as a Leader in NelsonHall’s 2021 NEAT vendor evaluation for Social Media CX Services for Content Moderation, Trust and Safety. This recognition highlights Alorica’s expertise in delivering social media customer experiences on behalf of clients, including its wide range of offerings, globally scaled delivery capability, strong market presence and client benefits achieved, as well as its proven sustainability to meet future client requirements.

“In today’s always-on digital world, social media customer care, content moderation, online reputation management and online fraud protection have become critical to the overall customer experience,” said Chris Crowley, Chief Commercial Officer at Alorica. “This acknowledgement from NelsonHall reaffirms the value of our best-in-class operating model that blends people and technology in a harmonious work process and environment. We handle nearly a billion social CX interactions annually for our global clients across their social networks, customer reviews, online forums and other platforms, bolstering brand safety as a result. We remain committed to protecting the trusted relationship between brands and their customers by ensuring the quality of their user environments.”

Alorica’s positioning as a Leader in the Social Media CX Services NEAT assessment was based on specific strengths identified by NelsonHall, a leading global BPO and IT outsourcing analyst, including:

Strong content moderator engagement, wellbeing and resilience monitoring, and microlearning with proprietary tools

Significant experience in social media customer care for consumer electronics and high-tech sector

Market momentum and growth path in content moderation

Strong capability for online reputation management services, including advertiser support and marketing back-office

Strategic partnership with an online reputation management technology provider

Ivan Kotzev, CX Services Analyst, NelsonHall, said: “The exponential growth of user generated content and the rapid evolution of threats on social media platforms create a need for delivery improvement and constant policy update. Alorica’s trust, safety and moderation practice addresses these requirements through a combination of scale, specialized services, employee wellness and resilience expertise, and investment in continuous training.”

As a leading industry analyst, NelsonHall offers “speed-to-source” tools to assist strategic sourcing managers in saving time and money, while enhancing the quality of their sourcing decisions in business process and IT sourcing. NelsonHall’s Evaluation & Assessment Tool (NEAT) is a method by which strategic sourcing managers can evaluate vendors as part of the selection process within a sourcing project.

About NelsonHall

NelsonHall is the leading global analyst firm dedicated to helping organizations understand the ‘art of the possible’ in digital operations transformation. With analysts in the U.S., U.K., and Continental Europe, NelsonHall provides buy-side organizations with detailed, critical information on markets and vendors (including NEAT assessments) that helps them make fast and highly informed sourcing decisions. And for vendors, NelsonHall provides deep knowledge of market dynamics and user requirements to help them hone their go-to-market strategies. NelsonHall’s research is based on rigorous, primary research, and is widely respected for the quality, depth and insight of its analysis.

About Alorica

Alorica is a global leader in customer experience solutions. We are made up of 100,000 passionate problem solvers who make lives better through positive customer interactions—at every touchpoint—across voice, chat and social. Leveraging innovative technologies—including intelligent automation and a comprehensive analytics suite—we support the world’s most respected brands with the best talent and resources necessary to create insanely great experiences. Alorica provides a host of world-class services—from customer care to financial solutions and digital services—to clients across industries of all kinds, many of whom are on the Fortune 500. Alorica contact centers and operation hubs span the globe with locations in 14 countries. To learn more, visit www.alorica.com.

