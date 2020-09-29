Agilyx Joins AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo as Technology Partner to Accelerate Realization of Circular Polystyrene

The four-way NDA signifies a commitment to a circular economy of polystyrene and serves as a basis for exploring and optimizing advanced recycling technologies for polystyrene

TIGARD, Ore. & THE WOODLANDS, Texas & FRANKFURT, Germany & BERWYN, Pa.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$TSE #Materials—Four of the leading players in polystyrene production and recycling have initiated a Non-Disclosure Agreement to explore and optimize advanced recycling technologies for polystyrene, such as depolymerization. The agreement will accelerate steps by the industry to reduce plastic waste by creating a more circular economy for polystyrene.

Agilyx, the pioneer in chemical recycling of post-use plastic streams, will collaborate with leading polystyrene producers AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo to identify and develop the best design and supply chain approach to produce new high-value recycled products from polystyrene waste. Agilyx’s approach builds upon the intrinsic properties of polystyrene to allow the production of even food grade material from polystyrene post-consumer waste.

“It is encouraging to see the industry coming together to accelerate the circularity of polystyrene,” said Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx. “Polystyrene is an ideally suited material to achieve circularity, something we at Agilyx have an expertise in fulfilling. With our deep technology expertise in converting polystyrene waste back to styrene, we are confident in driving the development of polystyrene recycling further with these three leading polystyrene producers.”

Dr. Randy Pogue, President and Chief Executive Officer, AmSty, commented: “We hope to signal to the industry, in particular to companies along the value chain in a circular economy, that we are very serious about circularity for polystyrene. Since 2018, AmSty and Agilyx have already worked together in our joint facility in Tigard, Oregon, using Agilyx’s breakthrough pyrolysis technology. We are delighted to see Agilyx join our program and couldn’t imagine a better partner.”

Dr. Alexander Glück, INEOS Styrolution, added: “Recycling of plastics is a challenge that crosses company barriers and we believe that cooperation will be key to successful implementation and further development of recycling programs. We are very pleased to have so much expertise come together and we also encourage partners from other parts of the value chain to join our effort.”

“Circularity of polystyrene allows us to take advantage of the benefits of the material while reducing the impact on the environment to a minimum”, said Nicolas Joly, Vice President Plastics & Feedstocks, Trinseo. “Polystyrene is an ideal material for the recycling future, and it’s a strong sign that this group of companies has agreed to drive this future.”

Background:

AmSty, INEOS Styrolution and Trinseo have signed a Joint Development Agreement (JDA) to accelerate the introduction of circularity for one of the most recyclable polymers, polystyrene. The JDA targets advancements in all technical aspects to enable scaled investment in advanced commercial recycling solutions and optimize recycling technologies for large-scale commercial use.

About Agilyx

Agilyx is the pioneer in chemically recycling difficult-to-recycle post-use plastic streams into a variety of products including circular virgin like plastics, chemical intermediates, and fuels. The company has not only developed these first-to-market products, but has also developed a feedstock management company Cyclyx International, Inc. and is working with many waste service providers, municipalities, petrochemical, and many brand and retail companies to develop closed-loop advance recycling solutions for mixed waste plastics. Contact us to have your plastic waste streams recycled at info@agilyx.com. For more information, follow us on social media and visit us at www.agilyx.com.

About AmSty

AmSty is a leading integrated producer of polystyrene and styrene monomer, offering solutions and services to customers in a variety of global markets. AmSty is a member of the American Chemistry Council and its Responsible Care initiative, and is headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas. AmSty is a joint venture equally owned by Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LP and Trinseo LLC.

About INEOS Styrolution

INEOS Styrolution is the leading global styrenics supplier, with a focus on styrene monomer, polystyrene, ABS Standard and styrenic specialties. With world-class production facilities and more than 90 years of experience, INEOS Styrolution helps its customers succeed by offering innovative and sustainable best-in-class solutions, designed to give them a competitive edge in their markets, and at the same time, help make the circular economy for styrenics a reality. The company provides styrenic applications for many everyday products across a broad range of industries, including automotive, electronics, household, construction, healthcare, packaging and toys/sports/leisure. In 2019, sales were at 5 billion euros. INEOS Styrolution employs approximately 3,600 people and operates 20 production sites in ten countries.

About Trinseo

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) is a global materials solutions provider and manufacturer of plastics, latex binders, and synthetic rubber with a focus on delivering innovative, sustainable, and value-creating products that are intrinsic to our daily lives. Trinseo is dedicated to making a positive impact on society by partnering with like-minded stakeholders, and supporting the sustainability goals of our customers in a wide range of end-markets including automotive, consumer electronics, appliances, medical devices, packaging, footwear, carpet, paper and board, building and construction, and tires. Trinseo had approximately $3.8 billion in net sales with 2,700 employees globally in 2019. For more information, please visit: www.trinseo.com.

