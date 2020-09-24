Advantech’s Whitebox uCPE Solution FWA-1012VC Now on Verizon Wireless Network

The Verizon certified Advantech white box solution is ready to operate on a wireless network and provide customers access to a wide variety of Universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) use cases.





IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Advantech, a global leader in industrial IoT, announces that it has certified the FWA-1012VC on Verizon Wireless, one of the world’s largest and most advanced networks. Certification to Verizon’s Open Development Device Initiative (ODI) enables a product to connect to the Verizon Wireless network.

Advantech delivers the benefits of mobile connectivity in edge cloud applications, which becomes necessary for next generation 5G communications. The high-performance Advantech solution with LTE access provides scalability and flexibility in SDN and NFV deployments with a robust and stable wireless connection.

Advantech’s white box solution FWA-1012VC is available with a single 2, 4 or 8 or 16 core Intel® Atom™ Processor C3000 offering a choice of performance levels to match the required workload. Support for the data plane development kit (DPDK) on all network interfaces provides an increase of up to 10x in packet throughput. Support for Intel® Quickassist Technology (QAT) offers crypto and compression acceleration which offloads compute-intensive security and compression operations, freeing up CPU cores.

uCPE is a general purpose platform that integrates compute, storage and networking on a commodity, off-the-shelf server, allowing it to provide network services such as SD WAN and firewall, as virtual functions to any site on a network. uCPE is the equivalent of a “Cloud for network services”, but basically at the customer premise. As virtualization is becoming more commonplace across the industry, general purpose processors in customer-edge equipment has grown with it. Simply put, this means where once networks would rely on, or be limited by, specialized hardware to deliver services – a router, a firewall, a WAN optimizer – either some or all of that functionality is now delivered virtually as software. Now all these different Virtual Network Functions can run on a universal CPE, placed in a central or branch location.

Want a hassle free evaluation from the comforts of your own office? Advantech Remote Evaluation Service (RES) allows you to connect remotely and take any Advantech white-box uCPE for a test-drive, from ultralow footprint to high-end performance.

ABOUT ADVANTECH: Founded in 1983, Advantech is a world-leader in providing trusted, innovative embedded and automation products and solutions. With a portfolio of over 1,000 products and a network of more than 8,000 talented people working in 92 major cities worldwide, the Industry 4.0 accelerator offers a comprehensive Internet of Things (IoT) portfolio, customer-centric design services and global logistics support. Renowned for developing and manufacturing high-quality, high-performance hardware and software computing components as well as complete platforms for more than 30 years, the billion-dollar company collaborates closely with select partners across a diverse range of market sectors to provide edge-to-cloud solutions for a wide array of applications—driving smart cities, smart factories and the advancement of industrial and commercial IoT—while achieving the collective corporate vision of enabling an intelligent planet. Advantech is a subsidiary of Advantech Co., Ltd. (TAIDEX: 2395). For more information, visit www.Advantech.com. Find Advantech on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Google+.

