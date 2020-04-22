Activision Announces Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament Featuring More Than $1 Million in Total Prizes

In Collaboration with Sony Mobile, the Call of Duty: Mobile Esports Tournament Kicks-Off April 30 Online

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Activision, in collaboration with Sony Mobile Communications Inc. (“Sony Mobile”), today announced that the Call of Duty®: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament presented by Sony, will kick-off online April 30. Eligible* Call of Duty: Mobile players ranked veteran or higher in Multiplayer will have the chance to compete to win exclusive Call of Duty: Mobile esports cosmetics and cash prizes. The tournament features more than $1 million in total prizes, sponsored by Sony Mobile.

“We are very excited to launch our highly-anticipated competitive tournament in Call of Duty: Mobile,” said Chris Plummer, vice president, mobile at Activision. “As the next-evolution in our fan-favorite Ranked Play, this tournament format gives eligible Call of Duty: Mobile players a chance to compete with players from around the world for cash and prizes.”

As a part of the collaboration, Sony’s Xperia 1 II (Mark two) is optimized for Call of Duty: Mobile.

This tournament will kick-off online starting April 30 in many countries around the world. For tournament rules and more information on the Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2020 Tournament, please visit https://www.callofduty.com/mobile/esports.

Call of Duty: Mobile is the definitive, first-person action experience that delivers fan-favorite maps, modes, weapons and characters from across Call of Duty, including the Modern Warfare® series and Black Ops universe, in one complete mobile package. Call of Duty: Mobile, developed by Tencent Game’s award-winning TiMi Studios and published by Activision (NASDAQ: ATVI), surpassed more than 150 million downloads since its release in 2019. Call of Duty: Mobile is free-to-play on Android and iOS devices.

For more information about Call of Duty: Mobile, please visit www.callofduty.com/mobile, www.youtube.com/callofdutymobile, or also follow Call of Duty: Mobile on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

About Activision

Headquartered in Santa Monica, California, Activision is a leading global producer and publisher of interactive entertainment. Activision maintains operations throughout the world and is a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), an S&P 500 company. More information about Activision and its products can be found on the company’s website, www.activision.com or by following @Activision.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements: Information in this press release that involves Activision Publishing’s expectations, plans, intentions or strategies regarding the future, including statements about the expected dates, availability, features, and functionality for the Call of Duty: Mobile Championship, are forward-looking statements that are not facts and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Factors that could cause Activision Publishing’s actual future results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements set forth in this release include unanticipated product delays and other factors identified in the risk factors sections of Activision Blizzard’s most recent annual report on Form 10K and any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon information available to Activision Publishing and Activision Blizzard as of the date of this release, and neither Activision Publishing nor Activision Blizzard assumes any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements believed to be true when made may ultimately prove to be incorrect. These statements are not guarantees of the future performance of Activision Publishing or Activision Blizzard and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond its control and may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations.

ACTIVISION and CALL OF DUTY, and MODERN WARFARE are trademarks of Activision Publishing, Inc. All other trademarks and trade names are the properties of their respective owners.

*To be eligible to participate in any Call of Duty: Mobile competition, a player must be at least 18 years of age, reside in an eligible country and be ranked Veteran or higher. Players must be in good standing with respect to any Call of Duty accounts registered by said player, with no undisclosed violations. Players must also be free of or served fully any penalties from previously breaking any official Call of Duty Mobile or Activision Publishing rules. The event is void wherever restricted or prohibited by law. We reserve the right to investigate player information where eligibility is in question. Additional eligibility terms and conditions apply. Official rules will be posted at a later date.

