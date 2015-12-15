Accenture Positioned as a Leader in Microsoft Azure Systems Integrators by Everest Group

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been strongly positioned as a Leader in both Market Impact and Vision & Capability in the inaugural Everest Group PEAK Matrix® for System Integrator (SI) Capabilities on Microsoft Azure Services, 2021 report.

According to the report, Accenture is clearly differentiated in the Azure service market, especially in overall Market Impact around portfolio mix and value delivered. Accenture is also positioned strongly in Vision & Capability, which assesses vision, strategy, delivery footprint, innovation and investments.

“Cloud hyperscalers have now become a key lever for enterprise digital transformation, with Microsoft Azure aggressively capturing market share in the public cloud space. System integrators are playing a crucial role in helping enterprises derive business value from the full stack of Microsoft Azure offerings,” said Ashwin Venkatesan, vice president, Everest Group. “Accenture has built a highly successful Microsoft Azure business together with Avanade, its joint venture with Microsoft. Recent acquisitions by Avanade of Azeo and Alnamic AG have further strengthened overall capabilities, which coupled with Accenture’s investments in development labs and studios, position it as a Leader on Everest Group’s 2021 System Integrator Capabilities on Microsoft Azure PEAK Matrix® Assessment.”

As strengths, Everest Group cites Accenture’s broad Azure offerings in infrastructure, platform, data, IoT, and cognitive services, specifically highlighting its end-to-end implementation and Azure data modernization solutions. Everest Group also acknowledges Accenture as having one of the largest pools of certified professionals, expanding its reach across geographies. The report notes that clients have identified Accenture’s strategy development, knowledgeable talent pool, cost optimization and client management as key strengths.

“Accenture — together with Avanade, our joint venture with Microsoft — remains committed to helping our clients embrace change and transform with confidence through faster cloud migrations and ongoing innovation,” said Emma McGuigan, Accenture Microsoft Business Group lead and Intelligent Platform Services lead at Accenture. “This report is a great recognition of our extensive Azure experience and the work our people do every day to help unlock the promise of cloud for our clients.”

The report assessed 26 IT services providers on end-to-end Azure capabilities spanning consulting, cloud infrastructure/design build, modernization and operation services.

The Everest Group PEAK Matrix for System Integrator (SI) Capabilities on Microsoft Azure Services, 2021 is available here. For more on Accenture’s Azure capabilities, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/services/cloud/migrate-to-microsoft-azure.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 514,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Contacts

Hannah Unkefer



Accenture



+1 206 839 2172



hannah.m.unkefer@accenture.com