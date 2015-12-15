1801 K Street and Mobilitie Amplify 5G Capabilities in Downtown D.C.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Mobilitie, the largest privately-held wireless infrastructure firm in the nation, is bringing 5G wireless to Washington DC’s 1801 K Street, a multi-tenant office building located in the city’s commercial center. The state-of-the-art network will provide a dependable and reliable 5G network designed specifically for this Class A trophy office building.

Mobilitie will deploy a Distributed Antenna System (DAS) network at 1801 K Street to provide tenants and visitors with next generation wireless service. The fiber-rich network is designed to easily accommodate future technologies and all wireless service providers.

The property is under management by Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) and Spaulding & Slye Investments. With its recent $100 million renovation, 1801 K Street secured the coveted LEED Gold certification, meeting the highest standards for sustainable commercial office spaces. With an impressive lineup of tenants including a three letter government agency and global accounting firm, 1801 K is also home to high traffic retail spaces.

“Mobilitie is committed to bringing a secure and dependable wireless network that will support all major wireless carriers at 1801 K Street,” said Nic Adams, Director of Wireless Solutions at Mobilitie. “We’re excited to provide another well-known venue in our nation’s capital with the necessary infrastructure to support the next-generation of wireless network technology.”

